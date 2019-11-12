  • State reviews HOA security officer's license after she was arrested

    By: Karla Ray

    KISSIMMEE, Fla. - State regulators are now reviewing the license of yet another employee of the Turnberry Reserve HOA after her arrest last week.

    Security officer Ailyn DePena worked under convicted ex-cop Joseph Conover, who investigative reporter Karla Ray exposed breaking state law by performing unlicensed security in the Kissimmee neighborhood.

    DePena did have an active security license, but it's now in jeopardy and under review by the state.  She's accused of battery on a law enforcement officer and two other counts of battery while she was working the community's HOA election last week.

    Cellphone video caught some of the chaos outside East Lake Elementary School last week, when Turnberry Reserve residents showed up in mass for the election.

    DePena was manning the door.  9 Investigates first encountered DePena in September, when we confronted her then-boss Joseph Conover. On that day, at his request, she called Osceola County deputies to respond Ray tried to question Conover.

    An encounter involving County Commissioner Fred Hawkins led to DePena's arrest.  A deputy on scene at the election wrote in a report that he "observed DePena push Mr. Hawkins back in an attempt to restrict his access to the building."

    Homeowners cheered as DePena was taken away in handcuffs.  In an interview with detectives, she said she "received instructions from Sherry Raposo to control access to the school media room by allowing only one resident at a time to enter."

    Raposo owns Management 35 Firm, which was just slapped with a statute violation by state regulators because the company does not have the proper licensing to provide security in the first place.

