FHP: 6 students taken to hospital after driver crashes into school bus she tried to pass

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Six students were taken to a hospital with minor injuries Monday morning after a driver crashed into a school bus while trying to pass it on the left side as it slowed down to make a turn, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The crash was reported shortly before 8:15 a.m. near East Colonial Drive and North Chickasaw Trail.
Troopers said Ashley Rodriguez, 26, of Orlando, was driving a car east on Millinockett Lane behind the school bus, which had 21 students aboard it.
Investigators said the bus driver, Luz Torres, 43, of Orlando, slowed and began to turn left onto Smathers Avenue.
They said Rodriguez tried to pass the bus, but the front right part of her car hit the front left part of the bus. She and her 1-year-old son were uninjured.
The injured students were taken to AdventHealth East Orlando.
Troopers said charges against Rodriguez are pending and that the crash remains under investigation.
