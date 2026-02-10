The Majesty Building, aka ‘I-4 Eyesore,’ shines on ‘Jeopardy!’

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A well-known landmark along Interstate 4 is getting national exposure.

The Majesty Building in Altamonte Springs, also known as the “I-4 Eyesore” by some, was featured on the game show “Jeopardy!” Monday night.

The building was the answer to a question that appeared as part of the second round of the competition.

The clue was included in a category titled “Starts and Ends with the Same Vowel.”

The striking, glass-covered tower stands out in the surrounding landscape, and is far more famous for its decades-long construction story than for being a functional building.

