Central Florida man dies after car plunges off overpass onto I-75

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — A 27-year-old man died on Friday after losing control of his vehicle, which then flew off an overpass and collided with an SUV on Interstate 75.

A 61-year-old man from Georgia, driving the second vehicle, sustained minor injuries in the crash.

The man was driving an eastbound Honda Accord on CR-462 when he unexpectedly lost control. The vehicle went off the overpass and landed on I-75, hitting a southbound Volvo SUV.

Following the collision, the Volvo SUV came to a stop on the outside shoulder of the interstate, while the Honda Accord remained in the southbound lanes.

First responders declared the Honda driver dead at the scene. The Georgia man behind the wheel of the Volvo SUV received treatment for minor injuries.

Authorities have not yet identified the cause of the Inverness man’s loss of vehicle control prior to it leaving the roadway.

