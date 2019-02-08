0 UCF intern accuses Seminole County commissioner of sexual harassment

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A University of Central Florida intern accused Seminole County Commissioner Lee Constantine of sexual harassment in a letter to the county's human resources department that 9 Investigates obtained.

In the letter, the intern said she was hired in March to work for Charity Challenge, Constantine's nonprofit.

She said that she and Constantine were setting up for an event at Camping World Stadium in May when he touched her while she was on the phone.

TRENDING NOW:

"He placed both of his hands on my shoulders and started massaging them," she said in the letter.

She said he also played with her hair.

The intern said Constantine touched her again later in the day.

"Commissioner Constantine snuck up behind me and grabbed my sides," she said.

The intern said she left the event and did not return to her internship.

"I decided that I could not possibly feel safe with Commissioner Constantine," she said in the letter.

The county said it was not appropriate for it to investigate her allegations because she was hired to work for Constantine's nonprofit, not his office, she said.

She said the county recommended that she contact UCF.

She said someone at UCF contacted the county and was told the same thing -- that the county could not investigate the allegations.

It is unknown if her allegations were investigated.

UCF said it is trying to provide 9 Investigates with more information.

9 Investigates has asked Constantine and the intern for comment but has not yet heard back.

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.