Why are fewer Orange County students being disciplined?

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Thousands fewer Orange County students are being kicked off campus as a form of discipline and district leaders say the numbers are no accident.
Investigative reporter Karla Ray uncovered a district-wide shift in how student disruptions are handled and what it means for school safety.
Watch this story today on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 5:30 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}