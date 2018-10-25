Man shot with his own gun during botched Orange County home invasion, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - An armed man was shot with his own gun after he entered another man's home uninvited late Wednesday, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.
The suspect, who police did not identify, came into a house along the 3500 block of Furlong Way uninvited around 11:40 p.m., deputies said.
The 26-year-old victim told deputies he began to fiercely fight the man, who was armed with a hand gun.
During the fight, the suspect's gun went off, hitting him.
The victim said he fled his house through a side window and called police from a nearby home.
When deputies entered the man’s house, they found the suspect lying on the floor, seriously injured.
The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital, deputies said.
The investigation is ongoing.
Deputies did not provide a reason why the armed man entered the home.
There’s no word on whether anyone will face charges.
