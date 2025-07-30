Mount Dora police captain fired for misrepresenting history of terminated officer

MOUNT DORA, Fla — A Mount Dora police captain has been fired for allegedly falsifying records and failing to disclose critical information about a problematic officer.

Capt. Victor Uvalle was dismissed from the Mount Dora Police Department after an internal investigation revealed he sent an email that misrepresented the disciplinary history of former officer Barry Strykowski. This email allowed Strykowski to secure a position at the Oakland Police Department, where he was later promoted to sergeant.

Mount Dora Police Chief Mike Gibson said Uvalle had access to internal investigation files, contradicting Uvalle’s claim that he had no access to disciplinary records. Christopher Pace, Uvalle’s attorney, expressed concerns about the accusations, stating that the determination was problematic given Uvalle’s conversations with the chief.

The investigation into Uvalle was sparked by an email he sent to the Oakland Police Department, which falsely stated that Strykowski had no open cases or disciplinary actions against him. This misleading information led to Strykowski’s hiring and subsequent promotion.

Strykowski was initially under investigation in Mount Dora for stealing time, and his resignation was part of his disciplinary action. Further investigations revealed additional policy violations in his record.

After Channel 9’s report in April, Strykowski was fired from the Oakland Police Department for lying on his job application about his previous discipline and investigations.

Uvalle alleges that the wording of the email sent to Oakland was cleared by Gibson, who has since fired him.

Uvalle is expected to file a grievance over his termination, as his attorney highlighted the impact of the accusations on Uvalle’s future employment prospects in law enforcement.

Do you have a story for WFTV’s 9 Investigators?

Click the banner below to submit a tip.

©2025 Cox Media Group