0 Action 9 investigates contractor taking money for work not done

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's a common contractor trap. Two local families paid big deposits for renovations that were barely started. Since the Clermont company did just a little work, the homeowners discovered criminal charges or winning in court can be impossible.

Action 9 consumer investigator Todd Ulrich tracked down the contractor, who is already serving probation.

“He made me feel like a fool,” Ann Appleton said.

After her stroke, she needed a modified bathroom for her disability in her Minneola home.

She paid Robert Brown and Infinity Construction Group a $15,000 deposit to build it.

Appleton claims after a few days of modest work he disappeared, that was more than a year ago.

“I was taken, and I don't like that feeling,” Appleton said.

“I felt like a victim at that point,” Valli Smith said. She hired the same contractor last year.

“He was supposed to cut out a window right here,” Smith said as she pointed at her kitchen wall.

Smith hired Infiniti Construction Group for a window and an outdoor porch at her Baldwin Park home.

She paid Brown $7,000. Smith claims all he gave her was a useless blueprint.

“He had completely stopped responding to voicemails, emails or texts,” Smith said.

Infiniti Construction is rated F at the Better Business Bureau. Six customers complained about abandoned jobs, shabby construction and failed permits.

Customers like Smith contacted police then discovered if contractors do some work before walking away it's considered a civil matter. And hiring a lawyer would cost more money upfront.

“It's almost as if the contractor has more rights than the victim,” Smith said.

Smith and Appleton contacted Action 9.

Infinity Construction's address is Brown's home near Clermont. Ulrich went to the home and a man inside didn't respond to Ulrich’s questions.

Brown has not responded to Action 9. He’s already serving probation for worker’s compensation violations.

Smith and Appleton sent complaints to regulators against Brown's state license.

“Don't push me, because I push back,” Appleton said.

If their complaints trigger a state investigation, that could pressure the contractor for refunds.

Protect yourself upfront. Make very small deposits, pay as you go and use credit cards if possible, so you can dispute work not done.

