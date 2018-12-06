0 Action 9: Moving contracts leave consumers waiting for property

ORLANDO, Fla. - Action 9 exposes a moving contract's fine print that could leave you stranded in an empty house.

It happened to a woman moving to Orlando who contacted WFTV after waiting nine weeks to get all her belongings delivered.

Consumer investigator Todd Ulrich got results and revealed the contract clause that can really hurt customers.

“This is it. One suitcase,” Nancy Ball said, showing Ulrich the only thing she has with her.

Everything else she owns is at a warehouse somewhere, 62 days after a moving company left her home in New Jersey. Her things were supposed to be delivered to her new Orlando apartment the first week of October.

“I certainly do feel helpless. From medications to my clothes,” Ball said.

She paid Prodigy Moving and Storage $2,000.

Every time she calls Prodigy, she said she gets the runaround. “They don't speak to me anymore. Nobody answers the phone,” Ball said.

Ball contacted Action 9. Ulrich found Prodigy Moving has the same owner and address as Apex Moving and Storage, which is rated F at the BBB with a red flag complaint pattern, including failing to deliver belongings when scheduled.

“I happen to hit the monumental age of 80, I have a lot of treasures,” Ball said. “And I need them, and I want them.”

It's Action 9’s third recent case of movers failing to deliver for weeks or even months.

The mover’s contracts listed a bold "delivery date" within a week, but in the fine print, it says 30 business days. Even that deadline is hard to enforce.

“Once they have your belongings, the best thing a consumer can do is keep very good notes, keep track of all your interactions with the company and file complaints with the BBB and the federal Department of Transportation,” said BBB President Holly Salmons.

Ulrich tracked down company managers near Miami Beach. Five days later, a white truck showed up at Ball’s apartment with all her belongings for delivery.

The company told Ulrich delays were out of its control.

Ball isn't buying that.

“Bull****. Pardon my French,” Ball said, laughing.

Action 9 also helped Ball send a complaint to the U.S. Department of Transportation, which regulates out of state moving companies.

Before hiring an interstate mover, experts recommend consumers ask for its USDOT number and look up its history online.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.