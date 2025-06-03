Body camera video released by Orange County deputies fatally shooting man

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has released body camera video of the moments deputies fatally shot a man on May 16.

Deputes and SWAT were executing a drug case search warrant at a home in the 5000 block of Lejune Drive that afternoon. The video shows them forcing their way through the front door with a battering ram.

Deputies encountered 32-year-old Tyrone Devon Henderson Bartley in s bedroom. Deputies say he reached behind a door, so they shot him.

He did not survive.

Deputies say they found a rifle behind the door where he was reaching. The department said they also found handguns and fentanyl-laced cocaine

“The type of search warrant that was being served when this incident took place is very high risk for our deputies, and that’s why the SWAT team conducts these searches,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said with the video release.

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing.

