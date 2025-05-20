Man killed by Orange County deputy last week identified

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man shot and killed by a deputy during a search warrant execution last week.

Deputies identified the man as Tyrone Devon Henderson Bartley, 32. His family has been notified.

The sheriff said Henderson was in a home in the 5600 block of Lejeune Drive when deputies and SWAT arrived with the warrant Friday afternoon. The sheriff said Henderson reached behind a door, and a deputy shot him. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Sheriff John Mina said a rifle was found behind the door where Henderson was reaching.

The shooting is being investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The deputy is currently on administrative leave pending the outcome.

Mina said the search warrant stemmed from a case a few weeks ago when deputies found fentanyl, cocaine and firearms during a domestic violence response. He said one of those firearms was stolen.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group