3 injured, 1 suspect detained in Brevard County shooting, deputies say

UPDATE:

COCOA, Fla. — The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in the area of South Burnett Road.

Three victims were found with gunshot wounds, one with a graze and two with non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect was detained; however, there are no charges for the shooting at this time.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Brevard County deputies say an innocent bystander was shot in West Cocoa Friday afternoon.

Deputies say the victim was walking in the area of South Burnett Road when gunfire began.

The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Investigators are still looking for the shooter.

This is the same area where another shootout took place in May. A toddler was struck by gunfire in that instance. The child survived.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group