Best mid-size special edition off-road truck trims: Then and now

Remember the glory days of the 1980s and 1990s pickup trucks? Back when your dream truck was a rugged, stripped-down, compact machine straight off the showroom floor. Roll-down windows were the only deal, and cigarette lighters and AC were luxury optional upgrades. They were the stars featured in Hollywood blockbuster movies driven by Chuck Norris, Michael J. Fox, and Steven Segal. Whether it was tearing up mountain trails, kicking up sand in the desert, or just looking cool in the school parking lot, the mid-size trucks of the era were king.

Affordable, tough, and ready-to-rip, models like the Chevrolet S10, Ford Ranger, and Toyota Tacoma had a lot to offer. Each of these platforms were pretty rad on their own, but the automakers worked hard to make them even better as select special edition trims heavily integrated with factory-produced off-road performance features to make them stand out even more. The Chevrolet S10 ZR2, Ford Ranger FX4 Level II, Nissan Hardbody Desert Runner, and the Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road were the desirable special edition models standouts for off-road aficionados over the years. Instead of "off-road packages" consisting of stickers, these bad boys were essentially the greatest hits with factory-produced off-road performance features such as wider track width, performance suspension, and armored protection.

Fast-forward to today, and the mid-size truck market still answers the call—though with fancier tech and heftier price tags. These modern machines come equipped with cutting-edge features that were the stuff of sci-fi 30 years ago. But how do the off-road warriors of the past stack up against today's supercharged offerings? RealTruck.com compares some iconic mid-size off-road truck trims, then and now.

Chevrolet: S10 ZR2 (Then) Vs. Colorado ZR2 (Now)

Introduced in 1999, the Chevrolet S10 ZR2 was a standout compact truck with factory-installed off-road upgrades, including a wider track, torsion bar front suspension, and 31-inch tires. Its 4.3L V6 engine delivered 190 hp and 250 lb-ft of torque, potent for the day, while skid plates and a higher ride height provided added durability for off-road adventures. The truck was available in a single cab or extra cab format.

Before the S10 ZR2, Chevrolet showcased its off-road racing heritage in the 1989 S10 Baja special edition. This unique vehicle stood out with an appearance package that included a roll bar, tubular rear bumper, off-road lights, skid plates, off-road shocks, and special branding. Besides the shocks and appearance package, the S10 Baja was essentially the same vehicle as any regular old S10 4x4.

This is the key difference that makes the S10 ZR2 unique and special with its performance components that were only available on the ZR2 platform.

Chevrolet S10 ZR2 Key Features:

A 4-inch wider front frame and track width

3-inch torsion bar front suspension lift lift and increased ground clearance

Panhard rod and leaf-sprung rear suspension

Larger axles and bearings

Fender flared wheel arches

31-inch all-terrain tires

Bilstein shock absorbers

Eaton rear locking differential

Skidplate protection panels

The modern Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 takes performance to a new level. Its 2.7L turbocharged inline-4 engine generates 310 hp and 430 lb-ft of torque. A hallmark of the ZR2 is its Multimatic DSSV dampers, paired with electronic locking differentials for both the front and rear axles. These features allow the Colorado ZR2 to excel in extreme off-road conditions.

The new Colorado ZR2 gets even burlier when you consider the American Expedition Vehicle (AEV) Bison package can be upfitted as a factory add-on.

Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Key Features:

2.7L turbocharged inline-4 delivering 310 hp and 430 lb-ft of torque

Multimatic DSSVTM dampers for superior off-road performance

3-inch factory-installed lift with high-performance suspension and ultra-wide stance

Five selectable drive modes and off-road performance display

Front and rear electronic locking differentials

33-inch OD MT Goodyear Duratrac tires

17-inch wheels

High-clearance bumpers and steel rock sliders for superior off-road protection

Off-road performance display and underbody trail cameras

Other Unique Vehicle Highlights

The S10 ZR2 was known for its simple and striking streamlined design. The Colorado ZR2, on the other hand, incorporates high-tech systems like an 11.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay, and an HD surround-vision camera, adding sophistication to its advanced technical performance.

Chevrolet's new Colorado is super fun right out of the box, but if you feel compelled to make it yours, a leveling kit, premium performance air intake, and some power step running boards would make it that much better.

Ford: Ranger FX4 Level II (Then) Vs. Ranger Raptor (Now)

In the early 1990s, Ford heavily reorganized and invested in its off-road racing interest with the historic Rough Riders racing program. That effort paid dividends in future vehicle off-road performance attributes.

Fast forward a decade later in 2003, Ford took its Ranger FX4 to the next level with the Level II and set a high bar for off-road capability. The Ford Ranger FX4 Level II was equipped with a Torsen limited-slip differential, skid plates, Bilstein shocks, Alcoa wheels, and BFGoodrich A/T tires and was built to conquer tough trails. The FX4 Level II also featured a powerful 4.0L SOHC V6 engine producing 207 hp and 238 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 5-speed automatic transmission. A manual was also offered as a configuration that gave drivers even control in challenging conditions.

Ford Ranger FX4 Level II Key Features:

4.0L SOHC V6 producing 207 hp and 238 lb-ft of torque

31-spline 8.8-inch rear end with Torsen limited-slip rear differential for optimized traction

Bilstein gas-charge monotube shock absorbers for better handling on rugged terrain

BFGoodrich KO A/T 31-inch all-terrain tires

Alcoa heavy-duty 15-inch 8-hole forged-aluminum wheels

Factory-installed skid plate package

Off-road tow hooks

Rear mud flaps and black wheel lip moldings

Optional manual transfer case

Fast forward to today, the Ford Ranger Raptor builds on this legacy with a 3.0L twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 engine generating 405 hp and 430 lb-ft of torque. It features Fox 2.5-inch Live Valve shocks, 33-inch all-terrain tires, and a reinforced chassis. Paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission and seven terrain modes, the Ranger Raptor is equipped to handle everything from rock crawling to high-speed desert runs.

Ford Ranger Raptor Key Features:

3.0L twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 delivering 405 hp and 430 lb-ft of torque

Advanced four-wheel drive system with an electronically controlled 2-speed transfer case

10-speed automatic for seamless power delivery

Front and rear locking differentials for unmatched traction

7 drive modes including Off-Road, Rock Crawl, and Baja for high and low-speed optimization

Off-road performance suspension system

FOX 2.5-inch Live Valve Internal Bypass coil-overs shocks in front and piggyback reservoir in rear

33-inch BFGoodrich all-terrain KO3 tires on 17-inch wheels and optional beadlock capable wheels

Steel bumper with integrated, frame-mounted front and rear tow hooks

Heavy-duty front bash plate and engine, transfer case and fuel tank shields

Flared fenders with functional fender vents

Ford Raptor appearance package

Other Unique Vehicle Highlights

The FX4 Level II's minimalist approach emphasized ruggedness over luxury, featuring durable materials and functional designs. By contrast, the Ranger Raptor blends off-road capability with modern comforts like a 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12-inch touchscreen with SYNC 4, and advanced safety features such as adaptive cruise control and blind-spot monitoring.

The truck is hard to beat in its stock form, but there are a ton of useful upgrades. A low-profile red rack, off-road performance lighting, and a heavy-duty recovery pickup point should cover the basics.

Nissan: Hardbody Desert Runner (Then) Vs. Frontier PRO-4X (Now)

Probably the rarest of the older off-road variants on the list, the 1988 Nissan Hardbody Desert Runner was a limited edition pickup designed to commemorate Nissan's off-road racing interest of the era. The Nissan Hardbody Desert Runner earned its reputation as a lightweight, durable truck capable of handling desert terrain. Powered by a 3.0-liter VG30 V-6 engine with 145 hp and 164 lb-ft of torque, it featured upgraded suspension and larger tires tailored for off-road racing.

Nissan Hardbody Desert Runner Key Features:

Nissan 3.0-liter VG30 V-6

5-speed manual gearbox

4-wheel drive with a 2-speed transfer case

31-inch tires on chunky triangle-styled wheels

Front prerunner style push bar and skid plate

Tubular side step bars

Bed-mounted rear roll cage, spare tire, ice chest mount, and a tailgate net

Assorted off-road driving lights

Special edition Nissan off-road racing livery inspired Desert Runner graphics

Today's Nissan Frontier PRO-4X continues this tradition with modern enhancements. It boasts a 3.8L V6 engine producing 310 hp and 281 lb-ft of torque. Off-road upgrades include Bilstein shocks, skid plates, and a locking rear differential, making it a capable companion for rugged trails.

Nissan Frontier PRO-4X Key Features:

21-gallon fuel tank

Dana 44 solid rear axle with electronic locking rear differential

Switch-operated two-speed transfer case

Rear-suspension stabilizer bar

Special off-road gauges

Aluminum skid plates package at the front, oil pan, fuel tank, and transfer case

32-inch Hankook Dynapro AT2 all-terrain tires

17-inch beadlock-style aluminum alloy wheels

Overfender molded flares

Available Intelligent Around View Monitor, Start Assist, and Hill Descent Control

Zero Gravity seating

9-inch touchscreen display

PRO-4X appearance package and Interior and exterior lava red accents and tow hooks

Other Unique Vehicle Highlights

While the Hardbody Desert Runner focused on durability and simplicity, the Frontier PRO-4X adds modern touches such as leather-appointed seats, a 9-inch touchscreen with navigation, and a Fender premium audio system. It offers a perfect blend of rugged capability and contemporary comfort.

The Nissan pickup is stacked with features, but it could be made better. Consider some off-road-ready shock absorbers, a burly Borla S-Type Exhaust System, and a rear hitch-mounted skid plate.

Toyota: 1998 Tacoma TRD Off-Road (Then) Vs. Tacoma TRD Pro (Now)

The 1998 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road introduced Toyota's now-legendary TRD (Toyota Racing Development) branding to trucks. This trim came equipped with a locking rear differential, upgraded suspension, and 31-inch tires, giving it formidable off-road capability. Powered by a 3.4L V6 engine producing 190 hp and 220 lb-ft of torque, it offered a robust platform for tackling trails.

Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road (1998) Key Features:

3.4L V6 producing 190 hp and 220 lb-ft of torque

Manual and automatic options for driver preference

Rear locking differential for better off-road traction

Upgraded shocks and springs for added durability

31-inch off-road tires

6-stud wheel-lug patterns

Available TRD supercharger kit

TRD Off-Road decals and PreRunner badge

Today's Tacoma TRD Pro enhances those features with cutting-edge technology. It includes Fox 2.5-inch internal bypass shocks, a multi-terrain select system, and crawl control for optimized off-road performance. Powered by a 2.4L turbocharged inline-4 hybrid engine that delivers 326 hp and 465 lb-ft of torque, the TRD Pro remains a standout in the off-road segment.

Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro Key Features:

i-FORCE MAX hybrid 2.4L turbocharged inline-4 delivering 326 hp and 465 lb-ft of torque

8-speed automatic for precise control

2.5-inch FOX Internal Bypass QS3 coilover shocks in front and rear with remote reservoirs

Electronically locking rear differential

Crawl Control and Multi-Terrain Select for tricky trails

Pump-actuated air-over-oil shock absorber IsoDynamic seating system

Off-road LED lighting

Protective skid plates

TRD PRP appearance package

Other Unique Vehicle Highlights

The 1998 Tacoma TRD Off-Road was a utilitarian workhorse, prized for its reliability and mechanical simplicity. In contrast, the TRD Pro offers a refined interior with leather-trimmed seats, a panoramic view monitor, and a JBL premium audio system, ensuring drivers and passengers enjoy both capability and comfort.

Toyota trucks are always ready to rock and the aftermarket accessories are there to bolster that even further. Pick up some off-road ditch lights, rock sliders, and a truck bed full-size tire carrier and you will be all set.

Why High-Performance Off-Road Trims Are Still Desirable

Off-road-specific trims remain highly desirable because they offer impressive factory-engineered capability and reliability. The assembled package of high-performance off-road equipment may be easier to digest as an appetizing monthly payment over what would otherwise require a large investment in aftermarket accessories or custom solutions. Additionally, as part of a standard production vehicle specified and assembled by the manufacturer, these tricked-out off-road vehicles are fully covered under the factory warranty.

Ultimately, these trims deliver exceptional performance, whether tackling technical trails or exploring wide-open deserts. Additionally, modern off-road trucks pair ruggedness with technology, ensuring drivers get the best of both worlds—capability and convenience.

Whether it's the nostalgia of iconic off-road truck trims or the excitement of driving their modern counterparts, mid-size trucks continue to evolve while staying true to their adventurous roots. For enthusiasts and practical buyers alike, these vehicles represent the perfect blend of history, innovation, and performance.