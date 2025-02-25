Bethune-Cookman University Announces Presidential Search Committee

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — During a time of significant change within the college’s community, the Bethune-Cookman University (B-CU) Board of Trustees announced the formation of the Presidential Search Committee, which will be tasked with identifying and recommending the next President of B-CU.

Newly appointed Board Chairman Joyours “Pete” Gamble expressed his enthusiasm for the committee’s formation, stating, “Each of these esteemed individuals has committed their time and expertise to ensure we find a highly qualified leader who embodies the values and vision of Bethune-Cookman University.”

The committee comprises members representing the Board of Trustees, student body, faculty, alumni, community, and other key stakeholders. B-CU Trustee John Crossman has been appointed as Chair of the Presidential Search Committee

The formation of this committee reflects the University’s commitment to excellence, transparency, and inclusive leadership in this critical selection process. Gamble continues, “This is a transformative time for B-CU, and with this Search Committee in place, we are confident in our ability to secure the right candidate to lead our institution into the future.”

By pledging the time and dedication necessary to identify the best candidates for the next President of B-CU, their commitment will ensure that the University continues to build upon its legacy of academic excellence.

