Historic Eatonville community residents moving back into repaired, renovated homes

ORLANDO, Fla. — Rebuilding Together Central Florida has completed critical renovations on two neighboring homes in Eatonville, enhancing safety, accessibility and quality of life for homeowners Lois Billy and Cynthia Bradley.

In commemoration of the completed homes, Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay & Central Florida’s CEO will conduct a walkthrough on February 24, 2025, at 10 a.m.

Founded in 1887, Eatonville is one of the first self-governing Black towns in the U.S., where newly freed citizens built a thriving community of schools, churches and businesses.

The renovations focused on key areas essential for habitability and safety, including:

Structural Improvements: Roof replacements, window repairs, and door replacements.

Roof replacements, window repairs, and door replacements. Kitchen Upgrades: New countertops and refrigerators for safer food preparation and storage.

New countertops and refrigerators for safer food preparation and storage. Climate Control: Replacement of outdated air conditioning units with energy-efficient systems that include heating.

Replacement of outdated air conditioning units with energy-efficient systems that include heating. Electrical Safety: Modernization of electrical outlets, switches, and fixtures.

Modernization of electrical outlets, switches, and fixtures. Bathroom Enhancements: Tub-to-shower conversions, installation of elevated toilets, and improved ventilation.

Tub-to-shower conversions, installation of elevated toilets, and improved ventilation. Exterior Enhancements: Home painting, pressure washing, light landscaping, and tree trimming.

Rebuilding Together Central Florida is committed to preserving Eatonville’s historic community by ensuring its aging homes remain safe and livable for longtime residents.





