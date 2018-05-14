First lady Melania Trump undergoes kidney surgery

First lady Melania Trump underwent kidney surgery Monday morning, according to White House officials.
JUST IN: First Lady Melania Trump had successful procedure for "benign kidney condition" at Walter Reed today, remains in hospital - White House statement https://t.co/jn8limUSe7 pic.twitter.com/k7AaUst4ez— CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) May 14, 2018
Officials said in a statement from the first lady’s office that Trump underwent an embolization procedure at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland to treat a benign kidney condition.
"The procedure was successful and there were no complications," the statement said.
Trump was expected to remain hospitalized through the end of the week.
"The first lady looks forward to a full recovery so she can continue her work on behalf of children everywhere," officials said.
Check back for updates to this developing story.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}