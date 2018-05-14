  • First lady Melania Trump undergoes kidney surgery

    By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    BETHESDA, Md. -

    First lady Melania Trump underwent kidney surgery Monday morning, according to White House officials.

    Officials said in a statement from the first lady’s office that Trump underwent an embolization procedure at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland to treat a benign kidney condition.

    "The procedure was successful and there were no complications," the statement said.

    Trump was expected to remain hospitalized through the end of the week.

    "The first lady looks forward to a full recovery so she can continue her work on behalf of children everywhere," officials said.

