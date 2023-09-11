FLORIDA AMBER ALERT: 2-month-old boy, 1-year-old girl from Palm Beach County reported missing

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla — An AMBER Alert has been issued for the Maradiaga family out of Palm Beach County, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement says.

Cristhian Ariel Ruiz Maradiaga, a 2-month-old boy, and Ariana Jasmine Maradiaga, a 1-year-old girl, were last seen in the 3400 block of West San Salvador Street in Lake Worth.

The children were last seen with 19-year-old Marjorie Maradiaga.

FDLE said they may be in the company of 21-year-old Santos Icaac Diaz Escobar.

They may be traveling in a dark gray 2004 Lexus four-door sedan with the Florida tag number YG73144.

The vehicle also has aftermarket tail lights that appear clear and white instead of red and a spoiler on the trunk.

If you see them, you are asked to not approach them and to contact law enforcement immediately.

Call 911 or the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office at 561-688-3375.

