‘Full Metal Jacket' actor R. Lee Ermey dead at 74

Actor R. Lee Ermey, famous for his role as Gunnery Sgt. Hartman in “Full Metal Jacket” died Sunday. He was 74.
Statement from R. Lee Ermey's long time manager, Bill Rogin:— R. Lee Ermey (@RLeeErmey) April 15, 2018
It is with deep sadness that I regret to inform you all that R. Lee Ermey ("The Gunny") passed away this morning from complications of pneumonia. He will be greatly missed by all of us.
Semper Fi, Gunny. Godspeed. pic.twitter.com/vf4O78JKmb
