Justify wins Belmont Stakes, becomes Triple Crown winner

Favorite Justify remained unbeaten Saturday, winning the Belmont Stakes and becoming the 13th Triple Crown winner.
Justify is the first Triple Crown winner since American Pharoah accomplished the fete in 2015. Bob Baffert trained both. He is the second trainer to win the Triple Crown twice.
Justify beat nine other horses, the largest number of competition a Triple Crown winner had ever faced.
This was the first dry track the colt ran in the Triple Crown series.
The 1 1/2 mile Belmont is the longest of the three-race series. He won on sloppy tracks at the Kentucky Derby and Preakness.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
