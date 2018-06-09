  • Justify wins Belmont Stakes, becomes Triple Crown winner

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Favorite Justify remained unbeaten Saturday, winning the Belmont Stakes and becoming the 13th Triple Crown winner.

    Justify is the first Triple Crown winner since American Pharoah accomplished the fete in 2015. Bob Baffert trained both. He is the second trainer to win the Triple Crown twice.

    >> Read more trending news

    Justify beat nine other horses, the largest number of competition a Triple Crown winner had ever faced.

    This was the first dry track the colt ran in the Triple Crown series.

    The 1 1/2 mile Belmont is the longest of the three-race series and the first dry track Justify ran on in the series. He won on sloppy tracks at the Kentucky Derby and Preakness.

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Justify wins Belmont Stakes, becomes Triple Crown winner

  • Headline Goes Here

    Citys law enforcement arm led by African-American women is first for America

  • Headline Goes Here

    Belmont Stakes 2018: What time, what channel, who is racing, updated odds

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman struck, killed after trying to chase friend on narcotics near…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Toddler beaten to death in Georgia hotel room, police say