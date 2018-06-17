  • New Jersey arts festival shooting: Suspect dead, 20 hurt, police say

    TRENTON, N.J. -

    One suspect is dead and 20 people were hurt early Sunday after gunfire rang out at an arts festival in Trenton, New Jersey, authorities said.

    According to The Associated Press, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said two suspects began firing their weapons at the Art All Night festival about 3 a.m. EDT Sunday. Authorities said four of the victims were injured critically, and 16 of the victims suffered gunshot wounds, the AP reported.

    Onofri said one suspect, identified only as a 33-year-old man, has died. Police have apprehended the second suspect, WNBC reported.

    UPDATE: June 17, 2018, 9:08 a.m.: At a news conference Sunday morning, Trenton Mayor Eric Jackson called the shooting “truly a tragedy” for the city. 

    “All shootings, whether large or small, are a crisis. It’s a fact that our cities, as well as our suburbs, throughout America are experiencing an increase in public shootings and public unrest,” Jackson said. “This isn’t some random act of violence; this is a public health issue. We are working cooperatively and collaboratively to end this violence in the city of Trenton.”

    UPDATE: June 17, 2018, 8:53 a.m. EDT: Art festival officials announced on Facebook “with great regret” that the remainder of the festival had been canceled.

    “We’re still processing much of this and we don’t have many answers at this time,” officials wrote in the Facebook post.

