  • Police officer shot while investigating 'suspicious activity' in Maryland

    By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    A police officer was shot Monday while investigating a report of suspicious activity in Baltimore County, Maryland, according to authorities.

    >> Read more trending news

    WJZ-TV reported that the officer, who was not immediately identified, died after she was shot in the head Monday, although authorities did not immediately confirm the report.

    Baltimore County Councilman David Marks wrote in a Twitter post that the officer was shot in Perry Hall, near Belair and Lausmier roads.

    Police warned residents to shelter in place as they continued to investigate Monday's shooting.

    Check back for updates to this developing story.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police officer shot while investigating 'suspicious activity' in Maryland

  • Headline Goes Here

    National Talk Like Yoda Day, It Is

  • Headline Goes Here

    Delta opens pop-up lounge for middle-seat passengers at Logan

  • Headline Goes Here

    Milwaukee teen beaten to death in 'senseless act of violence,' family says

  • Headline Goes Here

    Photo of Texas man shading woman with umbrella goes viral