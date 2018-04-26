0 President Donald Trump calls in to ‘Fox and Friends'

President Donald Trump took to the airwaves, speaking to Fox and Friends via phone Thursday morning.

The unusual call started with the President mentioning that today was his wife, first lady Melania Trump’s birthday and being asked what he got her.

Trump tells Fox and Friends that he decided to do an interview with them because it's Melania's birthday. Asked what he got her, he pauses and says, "Maybe I didn't get her so much. I got her a beautiful card." — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) April 26, 2018

He also praised her for her hosting the first couple’s first state dinner and the visit by French president Emmanuel Macron.

Trump telling the Fox News hosts that the meetings accomplished a lot and that Macron is viewing Iran differently than before he walked into the Oval Office.

When asked about the withdrawal of Ronny Jackson and his pursuit for nomination to the head of the Department of Veterans Affairs, Trump, in a rambling statement, blamed democrats for dragging out the approval for all appointments, targeting Sen. Chuck Schumer specifically that it takes years for the Senate to approve appointees, citing unfilled judicial positions.

Fox hosts hammered back, asking why majority leader, Sen. Mitch McConnell, isn’t keeping Senators in session to approve appointees, Trump said that McConnell should.

They also asked Trump if obstructionists win when nominees don’t fight back against the allegations against them, and he said yes and no, signaling out Sen. Jon Tester, (D - MT) saying that it was his fault that Jackson dropped out of the nomination process. Trump said that Tester’s allegations against Jackson were false and that Jackson has an unblemished record. Trump said Tester had a “big price to pay” in Montana and that was the reason that Tester targeted Jackson.

Trump then said that he has someone slated to nominate, but refused to say who it was, only saying that it is someone with “political capabilities.“

