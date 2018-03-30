  • Report: Arnold Schwarzenegger undergoes emergency open heart surgery

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger has undergone open heart surgery, according to TMZ.

    The celebrity gossip site, citing unnamed sources, reported that the 70-year-old actor went to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center Thursday for a catheter valve replacement, but emergency open-heart surgery was needed.

    TMZ reported that the surgery lasted several hours. 

    In 1997, Schwarzenegger underwent surgery to replace faulty valve in his heart.

    The actor is in stable condition following his latest surgery, according to TMZ. Schwarzenegger’s representatives have not commented on the report.


    ﻿Story developing. Check back for updates.

