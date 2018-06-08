  • Report: Chef, author Anthony Bourdain dead at 61

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Anthony Bourdain, an American chef, author, and television personality who hosted “Parts Unknown,” was found dead in his hotel room, CNNreported Friday. He was 61. 

    Bourdain was found in his hotel room in Strasbourg, France, CNN reported.

    The Emmy-winning host committed suicide, CNN confirmed.

    >>Read more trending news

    Check back for the latest on this developing story.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Report: Chef, author Anthony Bourdain dead at 61

  • Headline Goes Here

    DC deputy mayor writes tardy note for joyous Capitals fans

  • Headline Goes Here

    Tennessee woman says she was racially profiled at Victoria's Secret

  • Headline Goes Here

    Largest lake in Hawaii vanishes into thin air as lava flow turns water…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Minnesota teen rescues boy unconscious in pool