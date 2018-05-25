2 injured, 1 in custody after shooting at Indiana middle school

Two people were injured Friday morning in a shooting reported at Noblesville West Middle School in Indiana.
There are two victims en route to Methodist from the Noblesville West Middle School Active Shooter
Those families have been notified
Suspect in custody
All students are being taken to the Noblesville High School, parents are asked to pick up there
Officials said a suspect was in custody after the shooting. Authorities were expected to provide additional details at a news conference later Friday.
Original report: Authorities confirmed around 9:40 a.m. that police had a suspect in custody after responding to a report of an active shooter situation at the middle school.
NFD and NPD are on scene of an active shooter at Noblesville West Middle School. Suspect is in custody. NPD will have more info when it's available.
