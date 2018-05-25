  • 2 injured, 1 in custody after shooting at Indiana middle school

    NOBLESVILLE, Ind. -

    Two people were injured Friday morning in a shooting reported at Noblesville West Middle School in Indiana.

    Officials said a suspect was in custody after the shooting. Authorities were expected to provide additional details at a news conference later Friday.

