Update: Twitter's back after short outage

Update: Twitter came back at 10:34 a.m. EST, Newsweek reported.
Previous: Some users who look to Twitter to keep on top of what’s going on are getting an unexpected warning.
The social media platform was down for some users in the United States, the United Kingdom and other parts of the world, multiple media outlets reported.
The site showed a graphic of robot, missing a hand, saying “Something is technically wrong. Thanks for noticing -- we’re going to fix it up and have things back to normal soon.“
Downdetector said that Twitter was down in parts of Europe, the U.S. and Japan, Newsweek reported.
New York City had about 300 reports of the page being inaccessible to users around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning. Newsweek reported that the Android app and the website are being hit with reports the most.
Other programs like TweetDeck are loading tweets fine, the Independent reported.
Check back for the latest developments on this story.
