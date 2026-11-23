Asian shares were mostly lower Monday after a brutal sell-off of artificial intelligence stocks pulled the S&P 500 down 3.7% on Friday.

The Kospi in South Korea fell 5.8% to 4,586.80. Shares in Samsung Electronics Corp. lost 5.5%, while SK Hynix fell 4.9%.

Markets in Tokyo were closed for a holiday.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng lost 1.8% to 22,015.86, while the Shanghai Composite index declined 1.4% to 3,484.53.

Taiwan's Taiex lost 0.6%.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged 0.1% lower to 8,589.10.

The future for the S&P 500 was up 1.9% early Monday, while the futures contract for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.6%.

After Friday’s decline, the S&P 500 is now in what professional investors call a “correction,” having fallen more than 10% from its Oct. 6 all-time high. The Nasdaq composite, which is heavily influenced by tech stocks, slumped 5.3%, pulling it into negative territory for the year. The Dow fell 1.9%.

The last time the S&P 500 had a correction was in March 2025, as the Trump administration’s trade war rattled markets.

Chip stocks like Nvidia, Micron Technology, Broadcom and Advanced Micro Devices bore the brunt of the selling, but other companies connected to the AI buildout tanked as well, including the optical products company Corning and the energy provider Bloom Energy. The AI lab Anthropic, coming off a successful IPO Thursday, tumbled 8.5%.

The AI trade has been losing steam partly over worries that AI stocks' big market values and heavy spending are unjustified.

Nvidia, considered by many to be the poster child for the AI boom, fell for the ninth day in the past 10, closing 14% lower.

The chip company's stock was caught up in the market's anxiety about the strength of the AI buildout and more recently has been pressured by worries about its future following the sudden downfall of Jensen Huang, its former CEO and co-founder. Since the Huang scandal erupted earlier this month, the stock has dropped more than 30%.

Thursday's big market debut for Anthropic, maker of the Claude AI tool, fizzled Friday with the rest of the tech sector. The stock fell 8.5% to $88.91 but remains above its IPO price of $83 per share. It was the biggest public stock offering ever, at one point surpassing $2 trillion in value.

Anthropic’s share price drop Friday amounts to a roughly 23% decline from its brief peak of $115.10 a share set the day prior.

While the stock market’s mood has soured, the sentiment among U.S. consumers appears to have brightened, a reversal of the dynamic seen earlier this year.

The University of Michigan's latest index of consumer sentiment rose sharply compared to October, coming in slightly ahead of economists' expectations. Consumers noted some relief from easing gas prices and improved expectations for business conditions following the midterm elections. Still, sentiment remains below where it was in February, before the start of the U.S. war with Iran.

In other dealings early Monday, Brent crude oil, the international standard, lost 0.5% to $92.10 per barrel. U.S. benchmark crude oil slipped 0.3% to $83.13 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar rose to 158.88 Japanese yen from 158.62 yen. The euro climbed to $1.10987 from $1.10973.

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