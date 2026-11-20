California Attorney General Rob Bonta has issued an investigative subpoena to Nvidia related to former CEO Jensen Huang's affair with a suspected Chinese spy.

The California Department of Justice said Thursday it is asking Nvidia whether its advanced chips or confidential information may have gone to China and whether Nvidia misled investors and the public.

“The conduct of Nvidia and its former CEO raises bright red flags, including about the ways in which the company may have misled investors. My office is investigating whether Nvidia or Jensen Huang’s actions resulted in China obtaining advanced chips or confidential information — and if Nvidia misled investors and the public about this risk, in violation of the law,” Bonta said in a statement. “Nvidia is in a messy, transnational situation but the underlying principle of our corporate securities law is clear: Companies cannot mislead their investors.”

On Tuesday, key House lawmakers said that Huang has voluntarily agreed to appear for transcribed interviews as the company faces intensifying national scrutiny over sales of its advanced computer chips.

Huang will appear before congressional committees on Dec. 1, followed by the company’s general counsel, Tim Teter, on Dec. 2.

Nvidia did not immediately respond to a message for comment Thursday.

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