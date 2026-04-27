Congo creates a paramilitary mining guard backed by US and UAE funding

KINSHASA, Congo — Congo on Monday announced the creation of a paramilitary guard to secure its vast mining operations, backed by U.S. and Emirati investments, as Washington tries to lock in access to critical minerals amid a fragile peace process in the troubled east.

The central African country's General Inspectorate of Mines said in a statement the new unit would be deployed gradually, with an initial 2,500 to 3,000 personnel expected to be operational by December following six months of training in military collaboration.

The paramilitary force is projected to have more than 20,000 personnel across all of Congo's 22 mining provinces by the end of 2028, with the aim of boosting investor confidence and strengthening state oversight of mineral production.

The $100 million program is funded through partnerships with the United States and United Arab Emirates, the statement said.

Congo is a major supplier of coltan, a metallic ore that contains the rare metal tantalum, a key component in the production of smartphones, computers and aircraft engines.

The vast country has long struggled with illicit mineral trafficking and chronic insecurity, particularly in its eastern provinces, where fighting between government forces and Rwanda-backed rebels has killed thousands of people and displaced hundreds of thousands.

Congo's president aims to "clean up the entire mining sector, by eliminating practices that run counter to good governance, transparency and the traceability of minerals,” the inspector general of mines, Rafael Kabengele, said in the statement.

The paramilitary guard will take over security duties currently performed by conventional military forces. Its mandate includes securing mine sites, escorting mineral shipments to processing facilities and border crossings and protecting foreign investments.

Washington is trying to reduce China’s dominance over critical mineral supply chains. Congo and the U.S. signed a minerals partnership last year under which American firm Virtus Minerals has taken over copper-cobalt miner Chemaf. Other Western companies have expressed interest, including some assets located in rebel-held territory.

Congo produced about 40% of the world’s coltan in 2023, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. More than 15% of the world’s supply of tantalum comes from the rebel-controlled Rubaya mines in the east.

Eastern Congo has been in and out of crisis for decades, with dozens of armed groups active.

Last year, the Congolese and Rwandan governments signed a peace deal brokered by the U.S., which also opened up access to critical minerals for the U.S. government and American companies.

Negotiations continue between M23 rebels and Congo. However, fighting continues on several fronts in the east.

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Mwanamilongo reported from Bonn, Germany.

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