NEW YORK — President Donald Trump said Saturday that he would work with the incoming Democratic Congress to cap credit card interest rates, hoping to fulfill a promise he made on the 2024 campaign trail but couldn't deliver on because of industry pressure and a lack of interest from his fellow Republicans.

“I would do it. These credit card companies have made a lot,” Trump told Fox News Channel's “Saturday in America.”

Democrats and the Republican president have both backed capping credit card interest rates, with the standard proposal being capping rates at 10%. It would substantially reduce what credit card companies can charge customers. The median credit card interest rate is roughly 22.2%, according to an August survey by the New York Federal Reserve.

Trump proposed capping credit card interest rates in January, as part of the White House's affordability push. Banks and credit card companies immediately and aggressively opposed the proposal, saying any interest rate cap would force them to cancel cards for the poor and less creditworthy customers or substantially cut back on the rewards they offer when customers spend on their cards.

The proposal also did not sit well with Republicans, and there was little effort by the GOP-controlled Congress to fulfill Trump’s promise.

That could change now that Democrats will control both the House and Senate. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who is expected to be the next chair of the Senate Banking Committee, has said repeatedly she wants to cap rates.

In response to the Fox News interview, Warren said: “Let’s cap credit card interest rates and save Americans money.”

Other Democrats have endorsed the idea in various ways, including Rep. Maxine Waters of California, a powerful Democrat who sits on the House Financial Services Committee. Among Republicans, Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri has proposed several caps on credit card interest rates, as recently as this year when Trump made his proposal.

“Congress should pass my bipartisan bill to cap these rates and deliver relief right away," Hawley said at the time.

Researchers who studied Trump’s campaign pledge after it was first announced found that Americans would save roughly $100 billion in interest a year if credit card rates were capped at 10%. The same researchers found that while the credit card industry would take a major hit, it would still be profitable, although credit card rewards and other perks might be scaled back.

About 195 million people in the United States had credit cards in 2024 and were assessed $160 billion in interest charges, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau says.

Americans are now carrying more credit card debt than ever, to the tune of about $1.23 trillion, according to figures from the New York Federal Reserve for the third quarter last year.

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