KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine struck two oil refineries in southern Russia, Ukrainian officials said Wednesday, as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised the effectiveness of domestically produced weapons used to damage the key Kerch Bridge linking Russia to the occupied Crimean Peninsula.

Both sides have continued their attacks as delegations await word on another round of U.S.-mediated talks. U.S. President Donald Trump says he plans to discuss the nearly five-year war with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday during a visit to China.

Ukraine’s General Staff said the strikes hit storage tanks at the Ilsky refinery and a processing unit at the Afipsky refinery, both in Russia’s Krasnodar region. The two refineries, also targeted Sunday night, can together process around 95 million barrels of oil a year and supply Russian forces on the front lines in southern and eastern Ukraine, it said.

Russian officials reported attacks on two industrial facilities in the region but gave no details.

Ukraine has repeatedly targeted refineries as it seeks to hurt Russia's oil sector, a mainstay of its economy, and Moscow presses on with its all-out invasion of its neighbor.

“Our technologies and companies are developing very well,” Zelenskyy said in a social media post.

Ukraine's cutting-edge long-range drones and missiles were deployed against the Kerch Bridge in a large-scale attack on Monday night that was prepared over weeks, he said.

“Right now, we’re in the top three in the world for tech development. In Europe, I think we’re number one,” Zelenskyy said.

The Pentagon has argued that strikes deep inside Russia are counterproductive, but Ukraine's European backers disagree.

Zelenskyy said the strike on the Kerch Bridge, which could disrupt supplies to Russian troops on the front lines, was justified by Russia’s relentless bombardment of Ukraine.

Russian forces have focused on knocking out power in Ukraine before the winter, aiming to erode the morale of civilians.

Attacks last month killed at least 372 Ukrainian civilians and wounded 1,981 others — a number 95% higher than in October 2025, the U.N. Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine said on social media Wednesday.

This year, the war has brought “significantly higher” civilian casualties than in previous years, the agency said.

“The first 10 months of this year have seen more civilian deaths than all of 2025, which in turn was worse than the year before,” said Danielle Bell, who heads the U.N. agency in Kyiv. “The world should not become numb to the deadly toll the war exacts on Ukraine’s civilians.”

Russian drones attacked energy facilities, civilian businesses and residential buildings in five regions overnight and Wednesday morning, Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi said.

A Russian strike on the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa killed four people Wednesday, local officials said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its forces used drones overnight to strike the port of Izmail in the Odesa region.

A Russian drone attack on a market in the Kharkiv region wounded 12 people, including an 11-year-old boy, Ukraine’s State Emergency Services said.

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Barry Hatton reported from Lisbon, Portugal.

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