‘Desperate Housewives,’ actress has died, she was 71

ORLANDO, Fla. — Valerie Mahaffey, an Emmy-winning actress who rose to fame for her role on the TV series “Northern Exposure,” has passed away. She was 71.

Jillian Roscoe, the publicist for Mahaffey, confirmed to USA TODAY that the actress passed away on Friday, May 30, following a prolonged struggle with cancer.

Over a five-decade career, she performed on Broadway, appeared on numerous TV shows, and starred in movies like “Seabiscuit,” “Sully,” “Jungle 2 Jungle,” and “No Pay, Nudity.”

Mahaffey received a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in 1980 for her performance in the NBC soap opera “The Doctors.”

In 1992, she was awarded a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Eve in “Northern Exposure.”

©2025 Cox Media Group