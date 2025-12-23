Cheapest gas stations in every state Dec. 23, 2025

Anyone who drives a car understands the sting of having to fill up their tank and pulling into the gas station, only to discover that gas prices have skyrocketed. Paying extra for gas means you have less to spend on other things, which, over time, can really put a crimp in your budget.

Cheap Insurance explored some of the reasons behind major changes in gas prices, and compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in every state using data from Gas Buddy.

Gas prices fluctuate based on several factors, including the cost of the key ingredient, crude oil, as well as the available supply and demand for gasoline. If the price of oil rises, a major refinery goes offline, or more drivers are hitting the road, for example, then the cost will increase.

In the first half of 2022, a unique confluence of events led to a surge in gas prices. The increased demand stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and a slowdown in oil production all contributed to a national all-time high of $4.93 per gallon on average in June 2022.

Seasons also affect gas prices. Demand tends to drop in winter, but the cost also falls because gas stations switch to a different blend of gasoline that's optimal for lower temperatures—and has cheaper ingredients.

Location also matters. The South and Midwest tend to have the lowest gas prices, while the West, including Hawai'i, has the highest. Californians, in particular, pay more for gas on average than any other state. That's because of its high state excise taxes; its isolation from the country's major pipelines, which causes supply issues; and its requirements that mandate a more environmentally friendly blend of gas that costs more to produce and adds to the price per gallon.

No matter where you live, read on to see if you can get a deal on gas near you.

Alabama

#1. Chevron (4426 Higgins Rd, Mobile): $2.09

#2. Circle K (2317 6th Ave SE, Decatur): $2.14

#3. Buc-ee's (6900 Buc-ee's Blvd (along Coosa Ave), Leeds): $2.15

Alaska

#1. Airport Gas & Oil (4480 Dale Rd, Fairbanks): $3.00

#2. Fred Meyer (2191 East Sun Mountain Ave, Wasilla): $3.32

#2. Speedway Express (7172 W Parks Hwy, Wasilla): $3.32

Arizona

#1. TA Express (3225 E Rincon Road, Littlefield): $2.19

#2. Shell (405 W Speedway Blvd, Tucson): $2.23

#2. ARCO (802 W Speedway Blvd, Tucson): $2.23

Arkansas

#1. Brookshire's (1310 Constitution Ave, Ashdown): $2.06

#2. Sam's Club (7700 Rogers Ave, Fort Smith): $2.07

#2. Fast Mart (4920 Baseline Rd, Little Rock): $2.07

California

#1. Feather Falls Mini Mart (6032 Lower Wyandotte Rd, Oroville): $2.69

#2. Big Valley Market and Fuel (1119 Napo Way, Lakeport): $2.99

#2. Sinclair (12045 Bryant St, Yucaipa): $2.99

Colorado

#1. Murphy Express (4085 Beverly St, Colorado Springs): $1.81

#1. Murphy Express (4010 Lee Vance Dr., Colorado Springs): $1.81

#1. Mobil (4605 Austin Bluffs Pkwy, Colorado Springs): $1.81

Connecticut

#1. Metro (662 West St, Southington): $2.49

#1. BJ's (75 Spring St, Southington): $2.49

#1. Gulf (802 West St, Southington): $2.49

Delaware

#1. Costco (900 Center Blvd S, Newark): $2.53

#2. Exxon (3700 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont): $2.54

#2. Liberty (728 E Chestnut Hill Rd, Newark): $2.54

Florida

#1. Costco (7795 W Flagler St, Miami): $2.29

#1. Sam's Club (8425 NW 13th Terrace, Doral): $2.29

#3. BJ's (7050 sw 24 st, Coral Terrace): $2.31

Georgia

#1. Kroger (3093 Steve Reynolds Blvd NW, Duluth): $1.59

#2. Valero (4099 Jimmie Dyess Pkwy, Augusta): $2.07

#3. Parker's Kitchen (3661 Mike Padgett Hwy, Augusta): $2.12

Hawaii

#1. AAFES (Bldg 1760 Kuntz Ave, Hickam AFB): $3.27

#2. Sam's Club (1000 Kamehameha Hwy, Pearl City): $3.53

#3. Costco (94-1331 Ka Uka Blvd, Waipio): $3.54

Idaho

#1. Sinclair (9 E Ellis St, Paul): $2.35

#2. Maverik (1209 Main St, Burley): $2.37

#2. Smith's (937 E Main St, Burley): $2.37

Illinois

#1. Circle K (3798 N Woodford St, Decatur): $2.24

#2. Thorntons (612 E Mound Rd, Decatur): $2.29

#2. Sam's Club (700 N 54th St, Quincy): $2.29

Indiana

#1. Casey's (200 Roosevelt Rd, Walkerton): $2.24

#2. BP (2427 W WASHINGTON ST, Indianapolis): $2.25

#2. Conoco (2504 W Washington St, Indianapolis): $2.25

Iowa

#1. Sam's Club (4625 SE Delaware Ave, Ankeny): $1.93

#1. Fleet Farm (3875 SE Delaware, Ankeny): $1.93

#3. Costco (4000 NE Spectrum Dr, Ankeny): $1.94

Kansas

#1. Maverik (2601 East Mary St, Garden City): $1.94

#1. Maverik (3795 Solar Ave, Garden City): $1.94

#1. Casey's (705 W Kansas Avenue, Garden City): $1.94

Kentucky

#1. Spur Oil (S US-25 E, Barbourville): $1.99

#2. Costco (3408 Bardstown Rd, Louisville): $2.06

#2. Sam's Club (6622 Preston Hwy, Okolona): $2.06

Louisiana

#1. Sam's Club (201 Bass Pro Blvd, Denham Springs): $2.02

#2. Brookshire's (4860 Airline Dr, Bossier City): $2.03

#3. Costco (10000 Dawnadele Ave, Baton Rouge): $2.04

Maine

#1. Walmart (94 Mount Auburn Ave, Auburn): $2.40

#2. BJ's (110 Mount Auburn Ave , Auburn): $2.42

#3. Buxton Mini Mart (10 Turkey Ln, Buxton): $2.54

Maryland

#1. Safeway (5660 Baltimore Natl Pike, Catonsville): $2.31

#2. Sam's Club (5702 Baltimore National Pike, Catonsville): $2.32

#3. Costco (10270 Mill Run Circle, Owings Mills): $2.33

Massachusetts

#1. Sunoco (493 Salem St, Wakefield): $2.44

#2. BJ's (175 Highland Ave, Seekonk): $2.45

#3. Gulf (117 N Bedford St, East Bridgewater): $2.46

Michigan

#1. Rich (25745 Ecorse Rd, Taylor): $1.99

#2. The Store (901 S Lincoln Rd, Escanaba): $2.10

#2. Meijer (2600 3rd Ave N, Escanaba): $2.10

Minnesota

#1. Amoco (212 Central St E, Lonsdale): $2.12

#2. Casey's (746 Pillsbury St N, Pillager): $2.15

#2. Casey's (13991 Baxter Dr, Baxter): $2.15

Mississippi

#1. Murphy Express (5970 Goodman Rd., Olive Branch): $2.03

#1. Sam's Club (10431 Old US-49, Gulfport): $2.03

#1. Walmart (7930 Craft-Goodman Rd, Olive Branch): $2.03

Missouri

#1. Costco (281 N Eastgate Ave, Springfield): $1.92

#1. Walmart (3425 S Campbell Ave, Springfield): $1.92

#1. Conoco (3405 S Campbell Ave, Springfield): $1.92

Montana

#1. Cenex (301 Jordan Ave , Jordan): $2.50

#2. Holiday (701 N Merrill Ave, Glendive): $2.59

#2. Conoco (73 Hwy 16, Glendive): $2.59

Nebraska

#1. NP MART (5203 NW Radial Hwy, Omaha): $2.05

#2. Maverik (3808 Dakota Ave, South Sioux City): $2.12

#2. Casey's (1424 Dakota Ave, South Sioux City): $2.12

Nevada

#1. Maverik (1020 North Florence Way, West Wendover): $2.15

#1. Pilot (1200 W Wendover Blvd, West Wendover): $2.15

#3. Chevron (820 Wendover Blvd, West Wendover): $2.38

New Hampshire

#1. CITGO (865 White Mountain Hwy, Ossipee): $2.03

#2. PNB Energy (41 NH-25, Effingham): $2.15

#2. Abbott & Staples General Store (540 NH-25c, Ossipee): $2.15

New Jersey

#1. Fuel 4 (445 NJ-3 E, Secaucus): $2.39

#2. Exxon (GSP MM 131 Northbound - Colonia Service Area, Colonia): $2.45

#2. Shell (GSP MM 131 Northbound - Colonia Service Area, Colonia): $2.45

New Mexico

#1. Alon (NM-68, Ohkay Owingeh): $2.11

#1. Alon (2208 N Riverside Rd, Ranchitos): $2.11

#1. Alon (2306 N Riverside Dr, Ranchitos): $2.11

New York

#1. Totem Pole Smoke & Gas (1031 Ledge Rd, Basom): $2.30

#2. Mike's Trading Post (2342 Printup Rd, Sanborn): $2.35

#3. Jans Smoke Shop (383 Bloomingdale Rd , Akron): $2.36

North Carolina

#1. 7-Eleven (801 Airport Blvd, Morrisville): $2.13

#2. Legion Mart (2425 Legion Rd, Fayetteville): $2.19

#3. Exxon (2302 Gillespie St, Fayetteville): $2.20

North Dakota

#1. Fleet Farm (3730 36th St S, Fargo): $2.02

#1. Sam's Club (4831 13th Ave S, Fargo): $2.02

#3. Costco (750 23rd Ave E, West Fargo): $2.03

Ohio

#1. Costco (1500 Gemini Place, Columbus): $1.96

#2. BJ's (8425 Orange Centre Dr, Lewis Center): $1.99

#2. Sam's Club (1000 Niles Cortland Rd SE, Warren): $1.99

Oklahoma

#1. Valero (801 W Broadway, Ardmore): $1.50

#2. VP Racing Fuels (1601 S Douglas Blvd, Midwest City): $1.86

#3. Casey's (9001 Se 29th St, Midwest City): $1.88

Oregon

#1. ARCO (3521 Gateway St, Springfield): $2.75

#1. ARCO (305 E Oregon Ave, Creswell): $2.75

#3. ARCO (33200 SE OR-34, Albany): $2.79

Pennsylvania

#1. Sheetz (1841 Baltimore Pike, Hanover): $2.55

#1. Wawa (1007 Baltimore St, Hanover): $2.55

#1. Turkey Hill (5 Fuhrman Mill Rd, Hanover): $2.55

Rhode Island

#1. CT Gas (503 Smithfield Rd, North Smithfield): $2.52

#2. Sam's Market Gas (222 Admiral St, Providence): $2.58

#3. Shell (2211 West Shore Rd, Warwick): $2.59

South Carolina

#1. Marathon (15802 Wells Hwy, Seneca): $2.09

#1. TD's Express (601 S Oak St, Seneca): $2.09

#3. Sprint (360 Hitchcock Pkwy, Aiken): $2.14

South Dakota

#1. Clark (1312 River Dr, North Sioux City): $1.94

#1. Goode To Go (1301 River Dr, North Sioux City): $1.94

#3. Sam's Club (3205 S Louise Ave, Sioux Falls): $2.14

Tennessee

#1. Murphy USA (145 Walton Dr, Waverly): $1.99

#2. Circle K (1880 Almaville Rd, Smyrna): $2.01

#3. Weigel's (4750 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville): $2.02

Texas

#1. Sam's Club ( 2025 S SW SL-323 , Tyler): $1.89

#1. Texaco (23955 Franz Rd, Katy): $1.89

#1. Flash Fuel (24002 Franz Rd, Katy): $1.89

Utah

#1. 76 (885 S Park Ave, Fillmore): $2.09

#2. Sam's Club (4949 S 900 W , Riverdale): $2.16

#3. Costco (3656 Wall Ave, Ogden): $2.17

Vermont

#1. CITGO (510 South St, Bennington): $2.69

#1. 305 South (305 South St, Bennington): $2.69

#1. 7-Eleven (197 VT-100, West Dover): $2.69

Virginia

#1. Costco (9650 W Broad St, Richmond): $2.24

#1. Sam's Club (9440 W Broad St, Richmond): $2.24

#3. Murphy USA (11800 Iron Bridge Plaza, Chester): $2.26

Washington

#1. Costco (301 5th St, Clarkston): $2.79

#2. Wheeler's Kountry Korner (2421 W Wapato Rd, Wapato): $2.83

#3. 76 (61 W Wapato Rd, Wapato): $2.85

West Virginia

#1. Sheetz (39 Berlin Rd, Weston): $2.12

#1. Walmart (110 Berlin Rd, Weston): $2.12

#3. Go Mart (7 Market Place Mall, Weston): $2.18

Wisconsin

#1. Osceola Stop (100 Seminole Ave, Osceola): $2.14

#2. Love's Travel Stop (5930 Badger Dr, Menomonie): $2.22

#2. BP (610 US-10 E, Durand): $2.22

Wyoming

#1. Sam's Club (4600 E 2nd St, Casper): $2.03

#2. Maverik (Hwy 26 Poison Spider Rd, Mills): $2.05

#3. Conoco (519 S Poplar St, Casper): $2.08

This story was produced by CheapInsurance.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.