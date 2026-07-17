Approximately 323 million people visited American national parks in 2025, a 2.7% year-over-year decrease and the first annual decline since 2020.
President Woodrow Wilson in 1916 signed the act creating the National Park Service to leave natural and historic phenomenons "unimpaired for the enjoyment of future generations." Since then, our national parks have welcomed visitors from around the world to experience some of the best the country has to offer and showcase the country's natural beauty and cultural heritage. Today, the country's 63 national parks contain at least 247 species of endangered or threatened plants and animals, more than 75,000 archaeological sites, and 18,000 miles of trails.
Stacker compiled a list of the closest national parks to Punta Gorda. National parks are ranked by closest straight line distance, measured from representative points in Punta Gorda, FL Metro Area and each national park. Estimated driving times are from Here and are only available within the lower 48 states. All featured distances and driving times are estimated using representative locations from the center of each metro and national park—for some places within the metro area, the actual distance may be slightly shorter or longer to reach the closest entryway to a park.
#1. Everglades National Park (Florida)
- Distance: 128 miles
- Driving time: 3.8 hours
- Date founded: May 30, 1934
- 2025 visitors: 778,198 (#31 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 1,508,938.57 acres
#2. Biscayne National Park (Florida)
- Distance: 147 miles
- Driving time: 3.0 hours
- Date founded: June 28, 1980
- 2025 visitors: 486,567 (#41 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 172,971.11 acres
#3. Dry Tortugas National Park (Florida)
- Distance: 166 miles
- Driving time: 5.6 hours
- Date founded: October 26, 1992
- 2025 visitors: 89,355 (#56 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 64,701.22 acres
#4. Congaree National Park (South Carolina)
- Distance: 479 miles
- Driving time: 8.8 hours
- Date founded: November 10, 2003
- 2025 visitors: 287,833 (#49 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 26,476.47 acres
#5. Great Smoky Mountains National Park (North Carolina, Tennessee)
- Distance: 611 miles
- Driving time: 11.7 hours
- Date founded: June 15, 1934
- 2025 visitors: 11,527,939 (#1 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 522,426.88 acres
#6. Mammoth Cave National Park (Kentucky)
- Distance: 747 miles
- Driving time: 13.4 hours
- Date founded: July 1, 1941
- 2025 visitors: 660,734 (#34 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 54,011.91 acres
#7. New River Gorge National Park (West Virginia)
- Distance: 771 miles
- Driving time: 13.9 hours
- Date founded: December 27, 2020
- 2025 visitors: 1,958,440 (#17 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 7,021 acres
#8. Shenandoah National Park (Virginia)
- Distance: 829 miles
- Driving time: 15.5 hours
- Date founded: December 26, 1935
- 2025 visitors: 1,682,152 (#19 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 199,223.77 acres
#9. Hot Springs National Park (Arkansas)
- Distance: 840 miles
- Driving time: 16.7 hours
- Date founded: March 4, 1921
- 2025 visitors: 2,494,611 (#14 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 5,554.15 acres
#10. Gateway Arch National Park (Missouri)
- Distance: 937 miles
- Driving time: 16.6 hours
- Date founded: February 22, 2018[47]
- 2025 visitors: 2,209,028 (#15 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 192.83 acres
#11. Cuyahoga Valley National Park (Ohio)
- Distance: 988 miles
- Driving time: 17.8 hours
- Date founded: October 11, 2000
- 2025 visitors: 3,025,325 (#11 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 32,571.88 acres
#12. Indiana Dunes National Park (Indiana)
- Distance: 1,056 miles
- Driving time: 18.8 hours
- Date founded: February 15, 2019
- 2025 visitors: 2,629,497 (#13 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 15,349.08 acres
#13. Virgin Islands National Park (U.S. Virgin Islands)
- Distance: 1,249 miles
- Date founded: August 2, 1956
- 2025 visitors: 471,074 (#42 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 15,052.53 acres
#14. Big Bend National Park (Texas)
- Distance: 1,306 miles
- Driving time: 26.6 hours
- Date founded: June 12, 1944
- 2025 visitors: 568,104 (#38 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 801,163.21 acres
#15. Carlsbad Caverns National Park (New Mexico)
- Distance: 1,396 miles
- Driving time: 25.7 hours
- Date founded: May 14, 1930
- 2025 visitors: 410,778 (#46 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 46,766.45 acres
#16. Guadalupe Mountains National Park (Texas)
- Distance: 1,418 miles
- Driving time: 26.8 hours
- Date founded: October 15, 1966
- 2025 visitors: 206,423 (#52 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 86,367.10 acres
#17. Acadia National Park (Maine)
- Distance: 1,427 miles
- Driving time: 28.1 hours
- Date founded: February 26, 1919
- 2025 visitors: 4,079,318 (#7 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 49,076.63 acres
#18. White Sands National Park (New Mexico)
- Distance: 1,503 miles
- Driving time: 28.0 hours
- Date founded: December 20, 2019[111]
- 2025 visitors: 659,742 (#35 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 146,344.31 acres
#19. Isle Royale National Park (Michigan)
- Distance: 1,504 miles
- Driving time: 27.8 hours
- Date founded: April 3, 1940
- 2025 visitors: 29,091 (#60 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 571,790.30 acres
#20. Great Sand Dunes National Park (Colorado)
- Distance: 1,558 miles
- Driving time: 28.8 hours
- Date founded: September 24, 2004
- 2025 visitors: 432,498 (#44 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 107,341.87 acres
#21. Voyageurs National Park (Minnesota)
- Distance: 1,600 miles
- Driving time: 28.6 hours
- Date founded: April 8, 1975
- 2025 visitors: 206,326 (#53 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 218,222.35 acres
#22. Badlands National Park (South Dakota)
- Distance: 1,631 miles
- Driving time: 29.8 hours
- Date founded: November 10, 1978
- 2025 visitors: 1,139,361 (#26 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 242,755.94 acres
#23. Rocky Mountain National Park (Colorado)
- Distance: 1,638 miles
- Driving time: 30.4 hours
- Date founded: January 26, 1915
- 2025 visitors: 4,171,431 (#6 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 265,807.25 acres
#24. Wind Cave National Park (South Dakota)
- Distance: 1,662 miles
- Driving time: 30.9 hours
- Date founded: January 9, 1903
- 2025 visitors: 606,258 (#37 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 33,970.84 acres
#25. Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park (Colorado)
- Distance: 1,691 miles
- Driving time: 32.3 hours
- Date founded: October 21, 1999
- 2025 visitors: 250,086 (#50 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 30,779.83 acres
#26. Mesa Verde National Park (Colorado)
- Distance: 1,700 miles
- Driving time: 31.9 hours
- Date founded: June 29, 1906
- 2025 visitors: 463,130 (#43 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 52,485.17 acres
#27. Petrified Forest National Park (Arizona)
- Distance: 1,735 miles
- Driving time: 30.1 hours
- Date founded: December 9, 1962
- 2025 visitors: 315,951 (#48 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 221,390.21 acres
#28. Saguaro National Park (Arizona)
- Distance: 1,749 miles
- Driving time: 31.1 hours
- Date founded: October 14, 1994
- 2025 visitors: 847,749 (#28 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 92,867.42 acres
#29. Arches National Park (Utah)
- Distance: 1,788 miles
- Driving time: 33.8 hours
- Date founded: November 12, 1971
- 2025 visitors: 1,511,740 (#21 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 76,678.98 acres
#30. Canyonlands National Park (Utah)
- Distance: 1,796 miles
- Driving time: 38.5 hours
- Date founded: September 12, 1964
- 2025 visitors: 796,057 (#29 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 337,597.83 acres
#31. Theodore Roosevelt National Park (North Dakota)
- Distance: 1,811 miles
- Driving time: 33.1 hours
- Date founded: November 10, 1978
- 2025 visitors: 729,893 (#33 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 70,446.89 acres
#32. Capitol Reef National Park (Utah)
- Distance: 1,861 miles
- Driving time: 36.1 hours
- Date founded: December 18, 1971
- 2025 visitors: 1,388,476 (#22 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 241,904.50 acres
#33. Grand Canyon National Park (Arizona)
- Distance: 1,879 miles
- Driving time: 33.7 hours
- Date founded: February 26, 1919
- 2025 visitors: 4,430,653 (#4 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 1,201,647.03 acres
#34. Bryce Canyon National Park (Utah)
- Distance: 1,903 miles
- Driving time: 37.2 hours
- Date founded: February 25, 1928
- 2025 visitors: 1,967,367 (#16 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 35,835.08 acres
#35. Zion National Park (Utah)
- Distance: 1,946 miles
- Driving time: 37.3 hours
- Date founded: November 19, 1919
- 2025 visitors: 4,984,525 (#2 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 147,242.66 acres
#36. Grand Teton National Park (Wyoming)
- Distance: 1,981 miles
- Driving time: 35.8 hours
- Date founded: February 26, 1929
- 2025 visitors: 3,800,648 (#8 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 310,044.36 acres
#37. Yellowstone National Park (Wyoming, Montana, Idaho)
- Distance: 1,996 miles
- Driving time: 36.9 hours
- Date founded: March 1, 1872
- 2025 visitors: 4,762,988 (#3 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 2,219,790.71 acres
#38. Great Basin National Park (Nevada)
- Distance: 2,039 miles
- Driving time: 38.7 hours
- Date founded: October 27, 1986
- 2025 visitors: 161,210 (#54 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 77,180.00 acres
#39. Joshua Tree National Park (California)
- Distance: 2,070 miles
- Driving time: 36.1 hours
- Date founded: October 31, 1994
- 2025 visitors: 2,932,644 (#12 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 795,155.85 acres
#40. Death Valley National Park (California, Nevada)
- Distance: 2,139 miles
- Driving time: 37.7 hours
- Date founded: October 31, 1994
- 2025 visitors: 1,320,134 (#24 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 3,408,406.73 acres
#41. Kings Canyon National Park (California)
- Distance: 2,239 miles
- Driving time: 44.4 hours
- Date founded: March 4, 1940
- 2025 visitors: 779,791 (#30 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 461,901.20 acres
#42. Sequoia National Park (California)
- Distance: 2,243 miles
- Driving time: 43.4 hours
- Date founded: September 25, 1890
- 2025 visitors: 1,378,337 (#23 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 404,062.63 acres
#43. Channel Islands National Park (California)
- Distance: 2,273 miles
- Date founded: March 5, 1980
- 2025 visitors: 227,186 (#51 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 249,561.00 acres
#44. Glacier National Park (Montana)
- Distance: 2,282 miles
- Date founded: May 11, 1910
- 2025 visitors: 3,136,557 (#10 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 1,013,125.99 acres
#45. Yosemite National Park (California)
- Distance: 2,300 miles
- Driving time: 43.6 hours
- Date founded: October 1, 1890
- 2025 visitors: 4,278,413 (#5 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 761,747.50 acres
#46. Pinnacles National Park (California)
- Distance: 2,381 miles
- Driving time: 42.1 hours
- Date founded: January 10, 2013
- 2025 visitors: 343,208 (#47 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 26,685.73 acres
#47. Lassen Volcanic National Park (California)
- Distance: 2,436 miles
- Driving time: 45.5 hours
- Date founded: August 9, 1916
- 2025 visitors: 504,777 (#40 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 106,589.02 acres
#48. Crater Lake National Park (Oregon)
- Distance: 2,500 miles
- Driving time: 47.8 hours
- Date founded: May 22, 1902
- 2025 visitors: 632,242 (#36 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 183,224.05 acres
#49. Mount Rainier National Park (Washington)
- Distance: 2,556 miles
- Driving time: 47.0 hours
- Date founded: March 2, 1899
- 2025 visitors: 1,635,342 (#20 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 236,381.64 acres
#50. Redwood National Park (California)
- Distance: 2,574 miles
- Driving time: 50.4 hours
- Date founded: October 2, 1968
- 2025 visitors: 1,202,480 (#25 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 138,999.37 acres
#51. North Cascades National Park (Washington)
- Distance: 2,576 miles
- Driving time: 49.3 hours
- Date founded: October 2, 1968
- 2025 visitors: 46,925 (#57 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 504,780.94 acres
#52. Olympic National Park (Washington)
- Distance: 2,658 miles
- Driving time: 50.2 hours
- Date founded: June 29, 1938
- 2025 visitors: 3,584,187 (#9 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 922,649.41 acres
#53. Glacier Bay National Park (Alaska)
- Distance: 3,405 miles
- Date founded: December 2, 1980
- 2025 visitors: 740,044 (#32 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 3,223,383.43 acres
#54. Wrangell–St. Elias National Park (Alaska)
- Distance: 3,616 miles
- Date founded: December 2, 1980
- 2025 visitors: 108,840 (#55 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 8,323,146.48 acres
#55. Kenai Fjords National Park (Alaska)
- Distance: 3,863 miles
- Date founded: December 2, 1980
- 2025 visitors: 425,369 (#45 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 669,650.05 acres
#56. Denali National Park (Alaska)
- Distance: 3,913 miles
- Date founded: February 26, 1917
- 2025 visitors: 543,300 (#39 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 4,740,911.16 acres
#57. Lake Clark National Park (Alaska)
- Distance: 3,996 miles
- Date founded: December 2, 1980
- 2025 visitors: 19,778 (#61 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 2,619,816.49 acres
#58. Gates of the Arctic National Park (Alaska)
- Distance: 4,026 miles
- Date founded: December 2, 1980
- 2025 visitors: 14,923 (#62 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 7,523,897.45 acres
#59. Katmai National Park (Alaska)
- Distance: 4,050 miles
- Date founded: December 2, 1980
- 2025 visitors: 34,479 (#59 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 3,674,529.33 acres
#60. Kobuk Valley National Park (Alaska)
- Distance: 4,182 miles
- Date founded: December 2, 1980
- 2025 visitors: 7,786 (#63 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 1,750,716.16 acres
#61. Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park (Hawaii)
- Distance: 4,625 miles
- Date founded: August 1, 1916
- 2025 visitors: 1,877,854 (#18 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 325,605.28 acres
#62. Haleakalā National Park (Hawaii)
- Distance: 4,650 miles
- Date founded: July 1, 1961
- 2025 visitors: 853,711 (#27 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 33,264.62 acres
#63. National Park of American Samoa (American Samoa)
- Distance: 6,582 miles
- Date founded: October 31, 1988
- 2025 visitors: 43,258 (#58 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 8,256.67 acres