USTA Florida invests $100,000 in new courts at Bethune-Cookman University

, Fla. — Bethune-Cookman University recently received financial support from the USTA Florida in efforts to continue building state-of-the-art sports facilities for student-athletes.
“This generous investment from USTA Florida marks a historic moment for our Wildcat Nation,” said Sherry Paramore, Vice President of Institutional Advancement at Bethune-Cookman University.
B-CU received a $100,000 check, which will be used to build the university’s first on-campus tennis courts.
In October 2023, B-CU administrators celebrated the completion of a new on-campus practice football field.
They most recently launched a fundraising campaign with alumni basketball players to pay for improvements to the gymnasium.
Paramore continues, “It represents a commitment to fostering a championship culture that provides our student-athletes with the resources to compete at the highest level both on and off the tennis court.
