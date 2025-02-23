EEOC shift on LGBT protections creates legal complications for businesses

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission under the Trump administration is reversing course on LGBT protections, which is putting businesses in a difficult spot.

That’s because, despite the EEOCs decision to withdraw from a number of cases prosecuting LGBT discrimination claims and President Donald Trump’s executive orders that target transgender Americans, discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation is still against federal law. That was reaffirmed in a 6-3 decision by the Supreme Court in Bostock v. Clayton County in 2020.

Read: Orange County to weigh ‘Public Places’ tax to fund parks, infrastructure

“While the federal government now recognizes only male and female sexes, private-sector employers should keep in mind that the [executive order] does not reverse binding court precedent, and employers must continue to comply with Title VII and applicable state laws — many of which are in direct conflict with the EO,” said Mariah Berry, senior associate at Muskat Devine LLP, in an email.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2025 Cox Media Group