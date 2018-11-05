0 Florida yoga shooter taught at 21 Volusia Co. schools, touched female student's stomach, school says

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The military veteran who shot and killed two women and wounded five others at Tallahassee yoga studio before killing himself was once a teacher for the Volusia County School District.

On Monday, the Volusia County School District said the gunman, 40-year-old Scott Paul Beierle, had worked for the district just five months before Friday's shooting.

Channel 9 requested Beierle's personnel file from the district and learned he was a substitute teacher from April 2017 to May 2018. During that time, Beierle filled in at 21 different elementary, middle, and high schools.

The district says Beierle passed a federal and state criminal background check. Police reports show Beierle was arrested and charged with battery for groping women at least twice. The charges were later dropped, so there were no convictions to show up on the background checks.

Beierle's file also shows he was fired after subbing at Galaxy middle school in May for unprofessional conduct. The complaint says he asked a female student if she was ticklish, then proceeded to touch her on the stomach below the bra line.

On Monday, the school district said Beierle taught at the following schools:

Southwestern Middle School

Starke Elementary

River Springs Middle School

Deltona Middle School

Deltona High School

Pine Ridge Middle School

Heritage Middle School

Friendship Elementary School

Galaxy Middle School

Woodward Avenue Elementary

Forest Lake Elementary

David C. Henson Sr. Middle School

University High School

Orange City Elementary School

Discovery Elementary

Mainland High School

Atlantic High School

Sugar Mill Elementary

Champion Elementary

Westside Elementary

Chisolm Elementary



The Friday evening shooting at a busy upscale shopping plaza jolted the state capital and police said they were still searching for a motive that led to the deaths of a Florida State University student and a well-known local doctor who was a member of the school faculty.

Details Beierle began to emerge in the hours after the horrific shooting, including that he had once been banned from FSU's campus and had been arrested twice for grabbing women even though the charges were ultimately dropped.



The personnel file for Scott Beierle, the Tallahassee yoga studio shooter, says he was fired from Volusia County Schools for asking a female student if she was ticklish, then touching her stomach just below her bra. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/pv38iiZv74 — Lauren Seabrook (@LSeabrookWFTV) November 5, 2018



Tallahassee police say Beierle, who had moved to Deltona after getting a graduate degree from FSU, shot six people and pistol-whipped another after walking into the yoga studio that sits on the second floor of a shopping center located near the city's fashionable midtown neighborhoods. Tallahassee Police Chief Michael DeLeo said some in the studio showed courage by trying to stop him.

Witnesses at the shopping center described how people who had been in the studio ran away, seeking shelter in nearby bars and restaurants as shots rang out.

Police responded within a few minutes, but by then Beirele had fatally shot himself, leaving police to search for a motive and a community to wonder what prompted the violence.

Beierle appeared to post a series of videos on YouTube in 2014 where he called women "whores" if they dated black men, said many black women were "disgusting" and described himself as a misogynist.

A Tallahassee police spokesman would not confirm or deny the videos were Beierle's. However, the man speaking in the videos looks like Beierle and biographical details mentioned in the videos match known facts about Beierle, including details about his military service. Also, the poster's YouTube username included the word "Scott," Beierle's first name. The existence of the videos was first reported by BuzzFeed.

In one video, the man said promiscuous women deserved to be crucified and he suggested putting up land mines to keep people from crossing into the U.S. from Mexico.

In another video, the man who appeared to be Beierle likened his adolescent self to Elliot Rodger, a 22-year-old who killed six students and wounded more than a dozen others near the University of California, Santa Barbara, before killing himself in 2014. Rodger was a self-identified "incel," short for "involuntary celibate."

"It's a place that brings me joy and peace, and I think it's ruined," said Katie Bohnett, an instructor at the yoga studio who skipped her normal Friday practice to meet a friend for dinner. "This monster ruined it."

Police said Beierle acted alone but they were still looking into what prompted the shooting. He was originally from New York, had served in the military and once was a teacher in Maryland. After his military service, he wound up attending FSU.

Kristi Malone, who had a graduate class with Beierle, said in a Facebook message that she did not interact with him outside of the classroom because of "his odd leering, inappropriate comments and general demeanor."

"I know that myself and several of my female colleagues made a point to never be alone with him even at school because of his odd behavior," Malone said.

Mike Orgo, who was friends with Beierle on Facebook, said he met him back in 2011 at comedy night open microphone sessions held at a Tallahassee restaurant. He said that he did not know him well but said he "definitely seemed angry and on edge."

Witnesses told police that Beierle posed as a customer to gain entrance to the studio, then started shooting without warning. Police have not yet said what kind of gun he used. Bohnett said she did not recognize Beierle.

The two slain Friday were a student and faculty member at Florida State University, according to university officials. The department identified them as Dr. Nancy Van Vessem, 61, and Maura Binkley, 21. Binkley was a student from Atlanta who was due to graduate in May. Police said two other victims were in stable condition, and three had been released from the hospital.

Van Vessem was an internist who also served as chief medical director for Capital Health Plan, the area's leading health maintenance organization.

Court records show that Beierle was charged by police with battery in 2016 after he slapped and grabbed a woman's buttocks at an apartment complex pool. Records show that the charges were eventually dismissed after Beierle followed the conditions of a deferred prosecution agreement.

Beierle was also charged with battery in 2012 for grabbing women's buttocks in a university campus dining hall. A FSU police report shows that Beierle told police he may have accidentally bumped into someone, but denied grabbing anyone.

In 2014, Beierle was charged with trespassing at FSU. He had been seen following an FSU volleyball coach near the campus gym and was told that he was banned from campus. A month later police found him at a campus restaurant.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

