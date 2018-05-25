Accused Parkland school shooter to appear in court

A status hearing on the murder and other charges facing 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz is scheduled for Friday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale.
No trial date has been set for Cruz, who could get the death penalty if convicted. His attorneys have said he would plead guilty in exchange for a life sentence.
Cruz is charged with killing 14 students and three staff members and wounding 17 on Feb. 14 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Prosecutors say the former Stoneman Douglas student used an AR-15 to kill people on the first and third floors of the freshman building and then fled. He was arrested about an hour later.
