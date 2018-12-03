Brush fire burns 2,300 acres in Florida’s Everglades

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A fast-moving brush fire in South Florida's Everglades has burned about 2,300 acres and is about 50 percent contained, officials said Sunday.
The brush fire started in western Broward County on Friday. The fire is expected to burn for the next couple of days unless rain helps put it out, Scott Peterich, wildfire mitigation specialist for the Florida Forest Service, said.
The cause of the fire is unknown, Peterich said.
The leading edge of the flames was more than one mile north of a section of Interstate 75; an area known as Alligator Alley.
#MM41FIRE is now 2,300 Acres with 50% containment.— FFS Everglades (@FFS_Everglades) December 2, 2018
