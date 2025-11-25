Florida

Florida bear hunt to move forward after judge rejects halt request

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
Protesters voice concerns over upcoming vote to reopen bear hunting in Florida
By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Leon County circuit judge on Monday rejected a request for a temporary injunction to halt Florida’s first black bear hunt in a decade.

Circuit Judge Angela Dempsey ruled against Bear Warriors United, a Central Florida-based nonprofit, stating that the group failed to demonstrate a ‘substantial likelihood of success on the merits’ in its lawsuit challenging the hunt.

Bear Warriors United argued that the hunt would ‘result in the needless destruction of Florida black bears.’

Florida is estimated to have more than 4,000 black bears, which have become a concern in some areas due to interactions with humans in residential neighborhoods.

The hunt, which has issued 172 permits, will take place in several regions across the state, including the Apalachicola area west of Tallahassee, areas west of Jacksonville, north of Orlando, and the Big Cypress region southwest of Lake Okeechobee.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

Jake Jordan

Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

Jake Jordan is a UCF Radio and Television alum on the WFTV Content Center Team. He hosts podcasts and live shows, and previously worked as a producer, reporter, and anchor on Orlando's Morning News with Scott Anez.

0

Most Read