Florida doctor pleads guilty in $3.1M Medicare fraud scheme

BOSTON — Dr. Simon Grinshteyn, a 52-year-old doctor from Florida, admitted in a Boston federal court to making false statements related to a $3.1 million health care fraud scheme. The case involved unnecessary genetic tests and durable medical equipment.

From February to June 2020, Grinshteyn is said to have collaborated with a supposed telemedicine company to sign medical documents and doctors’ orders.

These records were initially filled in to make it seem as though he had performed legitimate examinations or delivered medical care to Medicare beneficiaries.

Grinshteyn typically had no direct provider-patient relationship and did not personally contact the individuals. Instead, laboratories and medical equipment suppliers used the signed orders to submit claims to Medicare. Due to this scheme, the government program paid over $3.1 million for items and tests that were unnecessary.

Making false statements about health care issues can result in a maximum sentence of five years in prison and up to three years of supervised release. Grinshteyn could also be fined as much as $250,000 or twice the amount of any gross gain or loss involved.

U.S. District Court Judge Angel Kelley scheduled sentencing for June 24, 2026.

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