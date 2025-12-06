Florida launches its first regulated black bear hunt since 2015

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida has launched its first regulated black bear hunt since 2015, aiming to manage the growing bear population despite public opposition.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission permits the hunt of up to 172 black bears from now to December 28th.

Permits, issued via lottery, let each holder harvest one bear.

George Warthen, Chief Conservation Officer of the FWC, stated, “It’s another tool for wildlife managers to be able to slowly start to manage population growth, so that we don’t hit overpopulation or negative impacts on our bear population.”

The decision to resume bear hunting has sparked significant controversy, with conservation and animal welfare groups voicing strong opposition. Critics argue that hunting will not effectively reduce interactions between bears and humans.

Kate MacFall, a spokeswoman for Humane World for Animals, expressed concern, saying, “We know there are efforts with people who got a permit who don’t intend to hunt. Fewer is better. We don’t support trophy hunting, and the public is really concerned about this.”

