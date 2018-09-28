Florida man pretending to be cop arrested for raping woman, threatening deportation, police say

Haines City police officers charged Erubiel Ojeda-Aladino on Wednesday with three counts of sexual battery, impersonating a law enforcement officer and tampering with physical evidence.
The Lakeland Ledger reports the woman told investigators she thought he was a police officer because he carried a gun, badge and had a light strobe on his car.
Police officers say they knew each other from work but didn't disclose where they worked.
Hanes City police officers also say Ojeda-Aladino admitted to having non-consensual sex with the woman.
He was being held in jail and couldn't be reached for comment.
