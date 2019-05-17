Florida minister, a.k.a. Santa Claus, renews wedding vows in North Pole, Alaska

NORTH POLE, Alaska - Couples clad in red, white and green renewed their wedding vows at the Santa Claus House in the Alaskan city of North Pole with the help of an ordained minister from Florida.
Travelers have been visiting the North Pole to show their Christmas spirit and declare their love at the Santa Claus House.
Princess Cruises has steered its "Santa Cruise" to North Pole for the past three years, the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported.
A bus operated by the cruise line drops couples off at the house in the community of about 2,200 people 14 miles east of Fairbanks.
A member of the tour said he organized a group trip for students of his International School for Santas. He said one of the nice things about visiting North Pole is that they can find things at the Santa Claus House that aren’t available anywhere else.
The Florida minister, known as the Rev. John, also made wedding vows to his own "Mrs. Claus," who called the experience "my summer Christmas Hallmark movie."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
