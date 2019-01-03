TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A Florida lawmaker wants to make your next trip to the beach smoke-free.
Republican state Sen. Joe Gruters, who represents the Sarasota area, filed a measure Wednesday that would make smoking illegal on public beaches in Florida.
Related Headlines
The measure proposes police could give out citations to anyone smoking on a public beach.
TRENDING NOW:
- Florida man attacks McDonald's employees in dispute over straws, police say (WARNING: Graphic video)
- Here's how kids 5 and younger can get into SeaWorld for free in 2019
- Man accused of shooting his wife and her parents said he found a video of her cheating, police say
- WATCH: Wild monkeys with herpes in Central Florida: Population on the verge of doubling
People caught smoking would face a fine of as much as $25 or 10 hours of community service.
According to the Washington-based nonprofit group Ocean Conservancy, more than 95,000 cigarette butts were cleaned up from Florida beaches in a single day during a cleanup study in 2017.
Florida’s legislative session for 2019 begins March 5. If passed, the law could go into effect July 1 – just in time for your Fourth of July trip to the beach.
Also read:
Whatever happened to staying on Daylight Saving Time in Florida?
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}