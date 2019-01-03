ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - SeaWorld is offering free admission to Florida preschoolers for all of 2019.
The theme park announced Wednesday that kids ages 5 and younger can get into SeaWorld and its Aquatica water park for free with a 2019 Preschool Card.
Related Headlines
The deal is only valid for Florida residents.
TRENDING NOW:
- Wild monkeys with herpes in Central Florida: Population on the verge of doubling
- Police: Boy dies after being run over by his grandfather in Edgewater
- Trump’s wall donations reach $18 million; second most donated to GoFundMe cause in 2018
- WATCH: Brevard Zoo say rhinos will not be 'punished' after 2-year-old girl stumbles into exhibit
If you want to get a 2019 Preschool Card for your little one, you have to act fast. SeaWorld said you must register online by Sunday, Jan. 27.
You then have to redeem your ticket by Thursday, Feb. 28 by presenting your online confirmation, your child’s birth certificate or passport, and your valid Florida ID to any SeaWorld or Aquatica ticket window.
The Preschool Card does not include free parking, separately ticketed events or other discounts.
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
The park opened its new Infinity Falls ride in 2018, promising new things in 2019 and beyond, including a new water slide at its Aquatica water park and the highly anticipated Sesame Street Land.
Click here to get a free 2019 Preschool Card.
Also read:
Orlando’s 9 biggest theme park stories of 2018 and major changes ahead in 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}