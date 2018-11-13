SeaWorld announces new water slide during attraction convention

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - SeaWorld has announced some new attractions coming to its theme parks, including a new water slide.
Park officials made the announcements here at the Orange County Convention Center during the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions exposition.
The new waterslide, called Kare-Kare Curl, will be at the Aquatica water park.
SeaWorld officials said the addition of the ride will give Aquatica more thrill rides than any other water park in Central Florida.
Busch Gardens in Tampa Bay will be getting a tiger-themed ride called Tigris. It’s billed as the tallest launch coaster in Florida.
But the biggest thing for families in Central Florida is likely going to be the Sesame Street Land, which will have play area for young children and a handful of rides based on the "Sesame Street" characters.
