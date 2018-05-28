  • Ocala teacher won't be charged in raccoons' drownings because 'killings weren't cruel'

    Updated:

    OCALA, Fla. (AP) - A Florida agricultural science teacher accused of drowning two raccoons and an opossum in front of students won't face criminal charges because investigators said the killings weren't cruel or inhumane.

     

    Download: WFTV mobile apps

     

    A local newspaper reports that Assistant State Attorney Toby Hunt determined Dewie Brewton didn't intend to torture or torment the "nuisance" animals.

     

    Read: Teacher accused of drowning raccoons during class abruptly retires

     

    Brewton was removed from the classroom and later retired after videos of the animals being drowned were posted on social media.

     

    Investigators said he told them that he suspected the animals were killing chickens his class was raising. Once trapped, he said he couldn't shoot them because guns aren't allowed on school property and bludgeoning them would be cruel.

     

    Read: Superintendent recommends firing teacher accused of drowning raccoons

     

    Hunt noted that a jury recently acquitted a man charged with animal cruelty after cutting off the tails of four kittens with rusty scissors.

     

    Read: Ocala teacher accused of drowning raccoons during science class

     

    Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Ocala teacher won't be charged in raccoons' drownings because 'killings…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Florida teacher won't be charged in raccoons' drownings

  • Headline Goes Here

    Knife-wielding man in wheelchair injures Florida officers

  • Headline Goes Here

    Ship that showed up after Irma to remain beached for turtles

  • Headline Goes Here

    Parkland parents decry game that simulates school shootings