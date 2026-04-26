Volunteer firefighter dies battling Nassau County wildfire

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The town of Hilliard reports that a volunteer firefighter, James Crews, has died while fighting a wildfire in Nassau County, Florida.

The Hilliard Volunteer Fire Department stated that Crews was among the firefighters fighting one of the five fires that broke out in the county this week.

“Our department and our community have lost a hero,” said Hilliard Volunteer Fire Chief Jerry Johnson. “Kevin was the epitome of courage and dedication. His sacrifice will never be forgotten. We are focused on supporting his family and our personnel during this unimaginably difficult time.”

Details regarding funeral services and memorial arrangements will be shared as they become available. The family has requested privacy at this time.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group